Mt. Olivet Cemetery/ Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery/ Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Clyde Weatherford


1944 - 2020
Clyde Weatherford Obituary
Weatherford, Clyde
Dick
Nov. 12, 1944 - Jan. 3, 2020

Clyde was a lifetime resident of Denver and a well known figure at car shows and North Denver organizations. After more than thirty years he retired from Denver Water. He was an equipment operator, but his shoes were always shined and his jeans pressed. Clyde was fun to be around, he was always joking around. You will be missed by friends and family.
Services will be Tuesday, Jan. 21st 2020 at 11:30 Mt. Olivet Chapel, Wheat Ridge , CO. Celebration of life to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020
