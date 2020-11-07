1/1
Cogie Ann (Peugh) Elzea
1937 - 2020
Elzea, Cogie Ann (Peugh)
Aug. 21, 1937 - Nov.1, 2020

Cogie Ann (Peugh) Elzea passed away this week after living with Alzheimer's for many years. Cogie (pronounced Co-gee LZ) is survived by daughter Barbara (Mark) Goldstein, sons John A. and Jeff (Doreen) Elzea, grandchildren Jessica (Tom) Greco, Nick (Sarah) Elzea, Ben (Amber) Elzea, John J. Elzea, Allissa, Justin and Nathan Goldstein, five great-grandchildren and a sister, Sara Jane (Randy) Jensen. Her parents and two brothers, William and James Peugh, preceded her in death.
Cogie was born, raised and graduated from high school in Mankato, KS. She was naturally beautiful, smart and athletic. She attended college briefly at Kansas State University before moving to Denver in 1956. She took a job at GE financial services where she met John Elzea. He was her boss and three months later he would become her husband. Married in 1957, they were married 59 years. Together, they raised three children. Cogie was a very hands-on-mom. She coached girls' soccer, was a Girl Scout leader, a member of the youth football auxiliary and swim team volunteer. She never missed a game, a match, or a meet. Cogie returned to the workforce in the mid-70's. When she landed a job as an elementary school secretary for Adam's County School District 12, she found a career. She helped to open several new elementary schools in the years that followed. She loved her job but more than that, she simply loved kids. She retired in 1994 to spend more time with John, play golf and travel. An accomplished golfer, she played on the women's senior circuit, winning a multitude of awards. She enjoyed travel and visited much of the US, Canada, the Caribbean and Europe. She played bridge, remained close to lifelong friends and loved dogs. There was always a furry friend on her lap or near her feet. Instinctively adventurous and drawn to nature, she enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing and convertibles. She learned to water ski and snow ski well into her 30's with perfect form. She loved gardening, flowers, birds and the mountains. In the last few years, she enjoyed scenic drives and would often proclaim with joy, "We live in a beautiful place!" There will never be another Cogie. As unique as her name, she was loved by many and will be missed.

Due to the coronavirus, no service is planned. A private family gathering will celebrate Cogie's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Max Fund in her name at Max Fund, 720 W. 10th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 or a charity of your choice.


Published in Denver Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
November 6, 2020
I will miss you dear friend.
Garnette
Friend
