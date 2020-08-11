1/
Colleen Carlson
1932 - 2020
Carlson, Colleen

Colleen Fay Carlson was born July 30, 1932 and passed away May 27, 2020 at the Villa Manor Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado at the age of 89. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred Hass, and her husband, Ronald Carlson. She is survived by her sister, Kathy Pariseau and brother, David (Debbi) Hass; daughter, Rebecca Seydou and son, William (Marjorie) Carlson; grandchildren, LaTasha Richardson, Loren Pittman, Conrad, Molly and Zane Carlson; great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Lorenzo, and Savannah Lucero. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15th, 10:00am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 10675 Washington Ave., Northglenn, CO 80233. Due to COVID concerns, we were unable to have a viewing, and Colleen has already been laid to rest with Ronald at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6425 West Alameda Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
3032333333
