|
|
Primock, Colleen
Colleen "Colly" Primock, Greenwood Village. Wife of the late Joe Primock; mother of Beth Primock & Michelle Primock Weiss; sister of Joan Kellen, Mary Ann (Rich) Mikos, Tony (Philis Sweeney) Kellen, and the late Dan Kellen; grandmother of Taylor Weiss & Jordan Weiss. Memorial Service, Friday, 1:00pm, Feldman Mortuary Chapel, 1673 York Street. Inurnment will follow at Emanuel Cemetery via a funeral procession. Contributions to , Children's Hospital Foundation, or Judaism Your Way.
Published in Denver Post on July 31, 2019