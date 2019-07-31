Denver Post Obituaries
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Primock, Colleen

Colleen "Colly" Primock, Greenwood Village. Wife of the late Joe Primock; mother of Beth Primock & Michelle Primock Weiss; sister of Joan Kellen, Mary Ann (Rich) Mikos, Tony (Philis Sweeney) Kellen, and the late Dan Kellen; grandmother of Taylor Weiss & Jordan Weiss. Memorial Service, Friday, 1:00pm, Feldman Mortuary Chapel, 1673 York Street. Inurnment will follow at Emanuel Cemetery via a funeral procession. Contributions to , Children's Hospital Foundation, or Judaism Your Way.
Published in Denver Post on July 31, 2019
