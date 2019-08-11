Home

Connie Bell Obituary
Bell, Connie

Connie M. Bell loving mother, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully with family by her side to return home to her heavenly father on July 26, 2019 at the age of 73. Loving mother of Rebecca Warner, Jana (Blake) Hayward, and Derek (Jennifer) Bell. Dearest grandmother of David Warner, Paige and Brooke Hayward, and Kailey and Riley Bell. Dear sister of Shirley (Wayne) Shamlin. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made on behalf of Connie to the Rocky Mountain stroke center @strokecolorado.org. No additional services are planned.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019
