Gaccetta, Connie Lee
03/08/1946 - 08/01/2020
74, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Her final days were surrounded by family and loved ones in her home. Connie was born March 8, 1946, the daughter of Jean and Lee Sparks. Connie married Don Gaccetta in 1967. In addition to her husband, Connie is survived by her children, Pam and Tony Cline, Lori and Andy Johnson, Bobbi and Jimmy Barron; her sister, Nancy Ficco; sisters-in-law, Ellie and Jackie Gaccetta, and her 10 grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date, post Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Lutheran Hospice, 3210 Lutheran Pkwy, Lutheran Medical Ctr Wheat Ridge, Co 80033 or online at https://www.sclhealth.org/locations/lutheran-medical-center-foundation/