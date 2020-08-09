1/
Connie Lee Gaccetta
1946 - 2020
Gaccetta, Connie Lee
03/08/1946 - 08/01/2020

74, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Her final days were surrounded by family and loved ones in her home. Connie was born March 8, 1946, the daughter of Jean and Lee Sparks. Connie married Don Gaccetta in 1967. In addition to her husband, Connie is survived by her children, Pam and Tony Cline, Lori and Andy Johnson, Bobbi and Jimmy Barron; her sister, Nancy Ficco; sisters-in-law, Ellie and Jackie Gaccetta, and her 10 grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date, post Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Lutheran Hospice, 3210 Lutheran Pkwy, Lutheran Medical Ctr Wheat Ridge, Co 80033 or online at https://www.sclhealth.org/locations/lutheran-medical-center-foundation/




Published in Denver Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
August 8, 2020
God should be holding her tightly because she's a keeper. My Aunt Connie was without a doubt one of the sweetest, kindest and gentle women that I've had the lucky pleasure to call my own Aunt. She had a supreme sense of style and taste and always held herself with class and dignity. She was fun and had such a wonderful little laugh with the sweetest of smiles. I have so many fond memories over the years and I will continue to cherish each and every one. This is truly a significant loss to our family and she will be deeply missed. There is definitely a place in heaven for sweet angels like her. Love you Aunt Connie ❤ Cyn.
Cindy Gaccetta Markoff
Family
