God should be holding her tightly because she's a keeper. My Aunt Connie was without a doubt one of the sweetest, kindest and gentle women that I've had the lucky pleasure to call my own Aunt. She had a supreme sense of style and taste and always held herself with class and dignity. She was fun and had such a wonderful little laugh with the sweetest of smiles. I have so many fond memories over the years and I will continue to cherish each and every one. This is truly a significant loss to our family and she will be deeply missed. There is definitely a place in heaven for sweet angels like her. Love you Aunt Connie ❤ Cyn.

Cindy Gaccetta Markoff

