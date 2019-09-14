Home

1952 - 2019
April 12, 1952 - May 28, 2019

Connie Attridge Boyd passed away suddenly this summer. A resident of Denver, Colorado and Henderson, Nevada, Connie was the daughter of Jeremiah J. and Dorothy Attridge. Connie grew up in West Islip, New York. She was graduated first in her class at Saint John the Baptist High School, received her undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado and her Master's Degree from the University of Oklahoma. A talented writer, Connie formed her own public relations business and focused on fundraising appeals benefiting not-for-profit organizations such as National Jewish Hospital and The United Farm workers. Connie was predeceased by her father, Jeremiah. Left to mourn her loss are her mother, Dorothy and her five siblings. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 22, 2019
