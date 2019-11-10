|
|
Mitchell, Cora
11/11/1935 - 11/2/2019
Cora Mary Mitchell, 83 of Salisbury, passed away on November 2, 2019 peacefully at her home. Born on November 11, 1935, she was the daughter of Overton and Iva Westfall. Cora grew up and went to school in Denver, CO, graduating from the Colorado Women's College. Cora met the love of her life, James Mitchell, during a high school basketball game and later married. When James was drafted into the United States Army, they moved to Hawaii then to New York City where they resided for many years. Cora served as Medical Records Administrator for several hospitals in the New York City area, Cambridge, MD and Salisbury, MD. After retiring from the healthcare industry, she took up playing the cello and shared her talent through community and church music groups. Cora enjoyed reading and participating in her local Wednesday afternoon poetry group.
Cora is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Mitchell and Lowell Mitchell; one grandchild Lauren Mitchell. Cora is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years James H. Mitchell. Services to be announced in the near future. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A. 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019