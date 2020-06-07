Corey B. Michel
1978 - 2020-06-04
Michel, Corey B.
March 18, 1978 - June 4, 2020

42, of Arvada. Husband of Michelle, father of Madeline, son of Nancy and Mickey, brother of Erica. Loved by dogs, Logan and Dash. For full obituary visit HoranCares.com.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
