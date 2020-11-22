1/1
Corinne B. Polak
1931 - 2020
Polak, Corinne B.

Corinne B. Polak, 89 of Denver, died on November 13, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1931 in Denver, CO. She is survived by her children, Sandy, Paul, Daniel, Edward, Anne, Loretta, Cecilia and Joseph; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers-in-law Bernard and Neil, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She supported her husband, Leonard, in his ministry as a deacon, was active in the Deacon Wives' Group, Cursillo, Girl and Boy Scouts. She was known as the "Muffin Lady" in the Harkness Heights neighborhood and The Gardens of St. Elizabeth as she loved to deliver muffins to welcome new neighbors. A full obituary and all service information is on horancares.com.




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
