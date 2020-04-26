Sidley, Cornelia Louise Krause Cornelia Sidley died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. She was 95 years old. Cornelia, the daughter of Mary Louise Simmons Krause and Juan George Krause, was born March 15, 1925 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. She grew up in a cultured family: her father, Juan, a gemologist, created a successful store in Hazleton modeled after Tiffany, with dazzling collections of silver, crystal, dinnerware, and jewelry. As Cornelia grew into her teens, she loved to accompany her father to New York City to visit diamond merchants and other purveyors for the store, gaining a thorough appreciation of decorative arts along the way. Her parents were civic minded, teaching Cornelia to put others first, and they hosted everything from poetry readings to tea dances for charitable causes. A graduate of Linden Hall School for Girls in Lititz, Pennsylvania, she was the editor of Echo, the oldest ongoing student literary journal in the United States. Thereafter, Cornelia attended Ogontz Junior College in Abington, Pennsylvania, graduating with honors in English Literature. While at Ogontz she befriended the poets Robert Frost and Carl Sandburg, who were frequent guest lecturers. With their encouragement, she developed her gifts for creative writing and poetry, and she was a great teller of vivid stories. Throughout her school years, Cornelia honed her improvisational talents in drama and was the lead in many plays. Deciding to master some practical skills, she then entered the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City where she earned a degree in Business Administration while residing at the fabled Barbizon Hotel. In that era white gloves were required attire, and lady-like Cornelia occasionally spotted Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the Barbizon lobby. An imaginative and playful beauty, she was, according to her childhood friend Betty Pardee Seibert, always the belle of the ball. In 1949 Cornelia married Yale graduate William Fitzwilliam Sidley and spent the first five years of marriage living on the Sidley ranch, the Silver Spur, in Encampment, Wyoming. Herds of lowing cattle proved an adjustment for the city girl, and the moniker "Connie Cowgirl" was bestowed upon her, much to her chagrin. Many luminaries came west to visit, including Ernest Hemingway. In 1955, the family moved with two young children to Denver, and in 1963, with the addition of a third child, the family settled down in the Denver Country Club neighborhood. Mrs. Sidley, also known as Coco and Tick Tock, was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother known for her charm, generous heart, and quick wit. She had passions for literature, jazz, classical music, theater, art, antiques, and gardening. She lit up a room and entire lives with her exuberant personality and spirited hilarious quips. She and her husband, Bill, reveled in the heady jazz scene offered by Dick and Maddie Gibson's concerts through the 60's, 70's, and '80s. Cornelia's annual Christmas parties became deservedly famous, with some determined guests arriving on skis during blizzards. Looking back on her long life, Cornelia especially treasured memories of her young halcyon summers at Lake Nuangola in Pennsylvania with her beloved cousin, Robert Krause Austin. Her philanthropic interests involved fund raising for Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Center for Performing Arts, and Denver Public Library. Immediate survivors include her children, Cornelia Sidley Parker, son-in-law Michael Parker, William Pratt Sidley II, daughter-in-law Niña McCullough Sidley, Peter Fitzwilliam Sidley, and one grandson, William Robert Sidley-Parker. Cornelia was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and older sister, Edyth Adele Krause. A memorial celebration of her vibrant life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to National Book Foundation, 90 Broad St., Suite 604, NY, NY 10004, American Theatre Wing, 230 West 41st St., Suite 1101, NY, NY, 10036, and Saint John's Episcopal Cathedral, 1350 N. Washington St., Denver CO 80203.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store