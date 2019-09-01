|
|
Elliott, Cornelia Neeltje
(nee Berendse)
May 30, 1934 - August 12, 2019
After a brief and hard-fought battle with cancer, Nell died peacefully at home with her daughters, Jeanne and Robin by her side, on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Nell was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald Campbell Elliott, her parents Adriana Cornelia Berendse (nee Van Leivenoogen) and Adriann Berendse, and many loved pets. She is survived by her brother Harry Berendse, her daughters Adriana Cornelia Elliott (Ray DuBois), Robin Alexandra Elliott (Ryan Rogers), her son Francis Michael Elliott (Jennifer Elliott-Fridfinnson), daughter Catherine Anne Bowes-Elliott (Chris Bowes) and her grandchildren Amélie DuBois, Alex and William Elliott, Caitlin and Keiran Harper.
Born in The Hague in The Netherlands, Nell grew up the daughter of a baker; hence her eternal love for pastries and adding a big dollop of whipping cream to anything. After growing up in Scheveningen during and after WWII, Nell studied and graduated as an RN and a Midwife. She practiced in The Netherlands until her brother emigrated to Canada in the 1950's. Nell moved to Canada in 1957 to Winnipeg and practiced at the then Winnipeg General Hospital. Eventually, she became the Head Nurse for the OR and she pioneered techniques that became and continue to be the standard of care in neurosurgical procedures. Nell was fiercely proud of her career and accomplishments. She instilled the importance of being an independent woman who can look after oneself, and we are forever grateful for this.
Mom met our Father, Donald, in the mid-1960's. While their initial meeting was not true love, we think that her strength of character combined with her love of life eventually made them well suited and best friends. They were married in September, 1966 and had Jeanne and Robin shortly thereafter. Our Father's career, supported fully by Mom, led them to travel to many parts of the world and to live in Winnipeg, Denver, Kingston and then back to their favorite place, Denver, where Mom stayed after Dad died in 2006.
Throughout her life Nell made many wonderful friends in Winnipeg, Denver and in Kingston, Ontario. Her loyalty to her true friends was fierce and she kept them dear to her until the end. These incredible people made up the tribe that cared for her (and she them) through all of life's trials and triumphs. Our sincere thanks to all of you for your support during her wonderful life and mercifully short illness.
Mom was a woman who has been described as the epitome of grace and dignity; a kind and generous friend; and a tough old broad. She was all of these things and more to everyone. She was incredibly funny, but also very strong and did not suffer fools gladly. When she was in your presence, you sat up a little straighter and taller; and always tried to remember which fork you should be using.
Memorial mass will be held in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Holy Rosary Church, 510 River Ave. A Memorial Service will also be held in Denver, Colorado at Mother of God Church, 475 Logan Street at 10:00am on Friday, November 8, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations in memory of Cornelia may be made in Canada to CancerCare Manitoba or in the United States to the Dumb Friends League. A donation to either would be greatly appreciated. E.J. Coutu & Co. Funeral Directors, 680 Archibald Street, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, 204-253-5086, ejcoutu.ca.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019