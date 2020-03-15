|
Van Genderen, Cornell
08/24/1938 - 03/09/2020
Meat Cutter
Cornell, formally of South Denver, Aurora and Timnath, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of March 9, 2020. Husband of Dorothy for 49 years, daughter Jodi Moorcroft (Drew) grandsons Liam (12), Owen (10) and Perrin (6). Brother Joseph Van Genderen, Petaluma, CA and his children Laura, Cheryl and Eric. Preceded in death by his parents Cornelius Van Genderen and Margaret Bollig Walker.
A celebration of his life will be April 4 at 6000 Summerfields Parkway, Timanth, CO, 2pm to 6 pm, dress casual.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020