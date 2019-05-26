Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairmont Cemetery
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO
View Map
Craig Clark Obituary
Clark, Craig
September 8, 1950 - May 20, 2019

Craig Warner Clark

Craig Warner Clark , 69, passed into eternal life peacefully at home on Monday, May 20th surrounded by his loving family. Craig was born in Denver, CO, September 8, 1950 and resided there the majority of his life. Proceeded in death by his parents Stewart Clark and Mary Grace Clark. Survived by his daughters Elisa Clark, Summer Gaither, granddaughter Georgia Grace, his sister Carol Matthews and her children Courtney and Gretchen, and his beloved dog Barney .
The funeral service will be held at Fairmont Cemetery on June 1st, at 2pm:
430 South Quebec Street
Denver ,CO 80247

Flowers & Donations may be sent in Craig's honor to:

P.O. Box 15829
Arlington, VA 22215
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
