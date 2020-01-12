|
Trindle, Craig
Craig Harold Trindle was born in Inglewood, CA on June 18, 1952 to Don E. and Rosalie L. Trindle. He died peacefully on New Years Day, 2020 at Lutheran Collier Hospice. Survivors include his sister Gayle Hall and husband Joe of Loveland, Colorado; brother Bruce Trindle and wife Kate of Norfolk, Nebraska; nephews Cody Trindle and wife Taghreed; Wade Trindle and wife Kelly; Tom Jurancich and wife Pam; grand niece Juniper Trindle; grand nephews Alexander, Andrew, and Rex Trindle and Tristan Jurancich. Craig was preceded in death by his parents and sister Glada Jurancich. A celebration of life service is planned for Friday, January 31st at Horan & McConaty Mortuary in Arvada at 11:00 am.
Published in www.denverpost.com on Jan. 12, 2020