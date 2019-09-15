|
|
Sinks, Curtis
11-07-1955 - 09-10-2019
Curtis E. Sinks, 63, was surrounded with love as he went to heaven on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Curt will be greatly missed. He had a strong presence among those who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Anne, son Connor, many family members, and dear friends.
Services will be located at Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church. A Vigil service will be held Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m. A luncheon will be served following Mass in the Holy Family Hall.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Curt's name may be made to Our Lady of Loreto.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019