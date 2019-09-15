Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady Of Loreto Catholic
18000 E Arapahoe Rd
Aurora, CO 80016
(303) 766-3800
Vigil
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Sinks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Sinks


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Sinks Obituary
Sinks, Curtis
11-07-1955 - 09-10-2019

Curtis E. Sinks, 63, was surrounded with love as he went to heaven on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Curt will be greatly missed. He had a strong presence among those who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Anne, son Connor, many family members, and dear friends.

Services will be located at Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church. A Vigil service will be held Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m. A luncheon will be served following Mass in the Holy Family Hall.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Curt's name may be made to Our Lady of Loreto.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.