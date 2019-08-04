Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
The Ridge at West Meadows Park
6325 S Van Gordon Way
Littleton, CO
1938 - 2019
Millensifer, Cynthia
Bradshaw
3/11/1938 - 4/11/2019

Cindy was born to Howard and Louise Bradshaw in North Denver. She graduated from North High School in 1956 and married Tom Millensifer shortly thereafter. Cindy dedicated her life to her family and children. Regardless of their activities Cindy was in attendance and always supportive. Cindy took the same approach as her children's families grew. She relished her role as "Grandma Cindy". Cindy's most difficult life role as a care giver for her daughter Karin Cooper began in the fall of 2001. For the next 12 years Cindy was instrumental in Karin's ongoing effort to defeat brain cancer. While her beloved daughter joined Jesus in heaven in 2014, it is clear Cindy was a key to the quality of life Karin enjoyed in spite of her illness.

Cindy is survived by her son James (Laura) Millensifer, son in-law James Cooper, grandchildren Michael (Lyndsie) Cooper, William Millensifer, Katie (Ross) Orpet and her brother David Bradshaw.

A celebration of life will be held in Cindy's honor on Saturday August 10th beginning at 11:30 am at The Ridge at West Meadows Park, 6325 S Van Gordon Way, Littleton, CO 80127. After a short ceremony, a picnic lunch will be served.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cindy's honor may be made to Denver Dumb Friends League, 2080 Quebec St, Denver, CO 80231.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019
