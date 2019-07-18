Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake
480 152nd Ave.
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Petterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale A. Petterson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale A. Petterson Obituary
Petterson, Dale A.
1/2/1941 - 7/16/2019

Dale Petterson, age 78, of Holland, MI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on July 16, 2019.

Dale is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie(former DPS teacher); Sons, Chad, Ryan, Darren, Andrew, and spouses; 9 grandchildren.

A funeral mass with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Burial will be in Yuma Cemetery, Springville Twp. Michigan. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in Denver Post on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now