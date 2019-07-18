|
|
Petterson, Dale A.
1/2/1941 - 7/16/2019
Dale Petterson, age 78, of Holland, MI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on July 16, 2019.
Dale is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie(former DPS teacher); Sons, Chad, Ryan, Darren, Andrew, and spouses; 9 grandchildren.
A funeral mass with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Burial will be in Yuma Cemetery, Springville Twp. Michigan. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in Denver Post on July 18, 2019