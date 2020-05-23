Glitzke, Dale
11/07/1940 - 05/20/2020
Survived by his loving wife Dorothea and brother Carl. Dale passed from this world after battling pneumonia. His son Michael and his family Charma, Hope, and Xavier will miss him terribly. Memorial service to be announced.
11/07/1940 - 05/20/2020
Survived by his loving wife Dorothea and brother Carl. Dale passed from this world after battling pneumonia. His son Michael and his family Charma, Hope, and Xavier will miss him terribly. Memorial service to be announced.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from May 23 to May 25, 2020.