Jones, Dale

5/13/1942 - 05/10/2020



Dale Jones passed away in Greenwood Village on May 1st from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Meri Lee; daughters Tiffanie Lenderman (Brent), and Kelly Moran (Cedric Sutton), and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Greg and Eric. Dale served his country for ten years in the US Air Force, one of those years was spent in Viet Nam. He was an avid golfer; enjoyed following the Rockies and the Broncos; loved spending time with his grandchildren; and traveling with Meri Lee. He also enjoyed his time spent volunteering at Roxborough State Park and at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

A memorial Service will be scheduled in Denver for later in the year.





