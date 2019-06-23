|
Langford, Dale
Dale Langford, 90, long time garden columnist for the Rocky Mountain News, died peacefully on May 15, 2019 in Sun City, California, surrounded by his family.
Born in North Platte, Nebraska on September 15, 1928, Dale was the second of two sons born to Russell and Mabel (Getty) Langford. Graduating from North Platte HS in 1946, he served for two years in the Navy, then went on to attend Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University), completing his Bachelor of Science degree in 1951. After college, he was called back to service for two years during the Korean War. In 1953 Dale married his wife of 66 years, Joyce Elaine Shaner.
Dale's first job after college was County Extension Agent for the University of Nebraska, serving a district covering four counties and over two million acres. Dale moved from Nebraska to Denver in 1961 to pursue advancement in private industry. Dale was founder, and president of Lawn Specialists company until 1970, developing "Colorado's Own" brand of lawn care products. Dale was a commercial real estate broker/investor, horticultural/business consultant, radio lawn & garden talk show host, served on the board of directors for three Colorado banks, and co-founded one of Colorado's first wineries (Colorado Mountain Vineyards). Beginning in the early 1960s and spanning over 40 years, Dale was featured as a weekly garden columnist for Denver's Rocky Mountain News.
Dale relocated from Denver to Southern California in 2008 to be near his children and grandchildren. Dale is survived by his wife Joyce; children Anil Das (Katia) and Sari Bohrnell; grandchildren Nadiya (Joy) Dasa, Casey and Kirsten Bohrnell; great grandchildren Chandra, Mordecai & Yumiko Dasa; brother Hal Langford; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Dale's life will be honored and celebrated at various locations over the next few months including California, North Carolina, Colorado and Nebraska. If you wish to make a donation in Dale's memory, please consider Boys Town Nebraska at www.boystown.org/donate, or 800-217-3700.
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019
