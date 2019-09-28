Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Fabricius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale T. Fabricius

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale T. Fabricius Obituary
Fabricius, Dale T.

Dale passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2019 in Aurora, CO. He is survived by his wife, Gail, son, Jacob, father, Thomas, sisters Dianne (Jack) Luberda, and Janet (Terry Tucker) Homeier, brother, Lee Fabricius, and neices, Hailee Fabricius, and Lauren (Nate) Hood and their son Eli. He is preceded in death by his mother Darlene. Dale was a pilot with FedEx for nearly 25 years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, 10/4/2019, 10am, at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO, with a reception to follow. Interment will be held after the reception at Sunset Memorial Gardens, at 3400 W. 28th Ave., Greeley, CO.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Download Now