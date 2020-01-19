|
Rainwater, Damaris H.
09/01/1945 - 01/07/2020
Damaris H. Rainwater, 74, died at Rose Medical Center 1/7/2020 after
a brief struggle with newly discovered cancer.
She was born Sascha Damaris Lindloff 9/1/1945 in Fayetteville, Arkansas where her father, Marius Lindloff, was the Episcopal priest and her mother, Frances Lindloff was the church music director and avid horsewoman.
Damaris received a bachelor's degree in education at the University of Arkansas and after some years in elementary education she devoted the remainder of her career teaching preschool children at Walnut Hills Early Education (WHEE Preschool). She had a wide and ever expanding range of interests including a passion for horses (she was a former Miss Rodeo Arkansas), travel, photography, genealogy, Legos, origami and, most recently movie making. She was a member of St. John's Cathedral and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Denver. Far and away, however, her greatest passion was for her family and her large collection of friends.
Having grown up as an "only child" she treasured her large family. Survivors include her husband Dr. Joseph Rainwater, Her children Rachel Hurley, Patrick Hurley (Katie), Hannah Hurley, Benjamin Hurley (Emily), stepchildren James Rainwater (Normandie) and Robyn Trasen (David) as well as 12 grandchildren: Tovrea Freeman, Corinn Freeman, Quintin Freeman, Jack Hurley, Georgia Hurley, Ian Hurley, Caroline Hurley, Evelyn Hurley, Lydia Hurley, Violet Rainwater, Jacob Trasen and Oliver Trasen. Additional survivors include her great lifelong friend from childhood Essie Anderson (Fayetteville, Arkansas), her cousins Linda Hall (Topeka, Kansas) and Martha Casey (Mission Viejo, California), her longterm friend Libby Maus (Dallas, Texas) her WHEE Preschool teacher friends, her origami friends and hundreds of others near and far.
A funeral service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, 1350 N. Washington St., Denver on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Damaris's family would like to have a memorial bench placed at her beloved family destination at the YMCA of the Rockies, Estes Park. In lieu of flowers contributions in her name are welcome at The YMCA of the Rockies, Estes Park, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020