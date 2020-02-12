Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Red Rocks Church (Arvada Campus)
7100 Wadsworth Boulevard
Arvada, CO
1969 - 2020
Moran, Dan
May 13, 1969 - February 7, 2020

Dan was raised in Wheat Ridge, Colorado where he attended Wheat Ridge High School and went on to earn a degree in Zoology from Colorado State University. Dan later found the career he loved; being a firefighter. As a husband, father, son, uncle and firefighter, Dan will be missed greatly by all whose lives he impacted. Dan is survived by his wife, Jenn; daughters, Taylor and Madyson; mother, Jean; sister, Jennie; brother-in-law, Bruce, and sister-in-law, Kathy, along with 7 nieces and 10 nephews. He is preceded in death by both his father, William and brother, William. Dan fought a courageous two and a half year battle with leukemia; his 18 year career as a firefighter/paramedic with West Metro Fire was unfortunately cut short by this line of duty illness. Celebration of Life is on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at Red Rocks Church Arvada, 7100 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers charitable donations made in Dan's memory to the Rocky Mountain Blood Cancer Assistance Fund online at https://www.rockymountainbloodfund.org/donate or mailed to Commerce Bank Attention: RMBCAF, 8450 E. Crescent Parkway, Suite 150, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 12, 2020
