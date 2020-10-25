Spahr, DanDan Edward Spahr, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and colleague, passed away on October 4, 2020 due to complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) . Dan was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He and his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico and then to Denver, Colorado where he graduated from Cherry Creek High School. At Colorado State University, Dan earned a degree in Business Management. He proceeded to have a flourishing career in the hospitality industry, and after years of hard work and service to others, he eventually retired from his role as Vice President of Sales at Epicurean Catering. He was a well-respected and much beloved member of the Denver community and he will be deeply missed. Dan is survived by his wife Tara Spahr, son Benjamin Spahr and granddaughter, Veronica Spahr of Denver, Colorado; sister Cindi Stone of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and brother Steve Spahr of Boerne, Texas. Dan will be remembered in a private memorial. Donations may be made in his memory to CurePSP, The Denver Hospice and Navy Seal Foundation.