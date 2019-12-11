Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Todd Creek Clubhouse
8455 Heritage Dr.
Thornton, CO
Dana Holcomb Scott


1947 - 2019
Dana Holcomb Scott Obituary
Scott, Dana Holcomb
Dec. 31, 1947 - Nov. 6, 2019

Beloved son, brother, father. Dana was born in Bakersfield, CA to Angeline and David Scott. Dana is survived by his wife Debbie; children Jeffrey, Angela, Alicia, step daughter Carie, grandchildren Abryanna, Piper, Luke, Orion, Palladin, & Luis, and siblings Pally, Greg, & Julia.
Dana was a person with a fun and positive attitude towards life. His humor was his trademark along with his willingness to help his friends and family. An avid sportsman all his life, he moved his family to Colorado as soon as he earned his degree in mechanical engineering where he went to work for Ball Corporation until he retired.
Memorial Service, Todd Creek Clubhouse, 8455 Heritage Dr., Thornton, CO, 3:30 pm Saturday, December 14
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
