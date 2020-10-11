Collins, Daniel

May 5, 1954 - September 19, 2020



Daniel James Collins, age 66, of Denver, Colorado passed away September 19, 2020 at his home. Dan was born on May 5, 1954 in Washington DC to the late Daniel Joseph Collins and Margaret Bragg Collins.

Dan is survived by his four sisters: Janet Collins Rotter (Russ), of West Linn OR, Eileen Collins Bauer (Steve), of Germantown MD, Mary Catherine Collins of Bowie MD, and Anne Marie Cvancara (Joe), of Spokane WA. Dan is also survived by his nephew and nieces: Russell Collins Bauer (Cathryn) of San Antonio TX, Lucy Bauer Aldridge (Drew) of Louisville KY, Megan Marie Cvancara Kind (Josiah), of Spokane WA, Hannah Cvancara Schuerman (Dan), of Monte Estoril, Portugal, Katherine Grace Cvancara of Spokane WA, and Grace Elizabeth Cvancara of Spokane WA, and his great-nieces Lillian Jean Bauer and Eleanor Margaret Bauer of San Antonio TX, and Sophie Mae Kind of Spokane WA.

Dan graduated in 1972 from Albert Einstein High School in Kensington MD, and from the University of Maryland in College Park, MD in 1977.

Dan worked in the field of information technology. Prior to relocating to Denver in 2000, he worked in Washington DC as well as in New Orleans. He treasured his letters of commendation presented to him for his contribution to special projects.

Dan loved Colorado. He was an avid collector of rocks and minerals he found in Colorado. His extensive collection was donated to the William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora CO, where it will help in the science education of students for years to come. A month prior to his death, Dan fulfilled a wish to return home to Maryland for a weeklong vacation to visit the favorite places from his youth.

Dan was highly intelligent, but for those who knew him he will be remembered for his kindness. "For we know that if the tent that is our earthly home is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens." 2 Corinthians 5:1





