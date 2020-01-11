|
|
DeCola, Daniel Dominick
"Danny"
6/15/62 - 10/15/19
Daniel D. DeCola, "Danny," age 57, died on October 15, 2019 unexpectedly of a heart attack. Danny was born in Denver to Julie and Mariano "Sig" DeCola. Danny was known for his open and kind heart, and his compassion for all people. He aspired to keep a positive attitude, even when he dealt with his own personal struggles. He loved his family deeply. He is survived by his parents, his sisters, Dyanna and Michelle, his brother in-law, Allen, and his nieces and nephews: Gabriella, Mari, Giada, Josh, and Dominic. HIs memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17, at 9:00 am, at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery located at 12801 West 44th Ave.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020