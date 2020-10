Fead, DanielDan passed on Sept 11th. A CO native, he was loved by many. An accomplished real estate broker, avid car collector, entertainer, and dog lover, he will be remembered as kind, generous, fun-loving and impeccably stylish. Private services will be held at Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 17th at 10 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at Infinity Park, Glendale from 2 to 6 PM. Visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/danfead or www.EllisFamilyServices.com