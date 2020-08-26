1/1
Daniel "Dan" Foley III
1946 - 2020
Foley III, Daniel "Dan"
11/28/1946 - 8/10/2020
Design Builder

Daniel Edward Foley III passed away on August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife E. Michele Bernadett, his daughter Lisa Livian Johnston of Salinas, California, his son Brian David Foley of San Ramon, California, his grandchildren Samantha Shannon, Trey Daniel,and Mia Grace Livian, Annika Rose and Sierra Patricia Foley and stepdaughters, Victoria Lynne and Renee Michele Sweet.
Dan enjoyed a long career in Colorado as a custom design builder. Among the homes he designed and built were a Parade of Homes Winner, Littleton, Colorado and a vacation home on Prince Edward Island, Canada, featured in the Spring 2010 edition of East Coast Living magazine. Other residences are in Greenwood Village, Breckenridge, and Niwot, to name a few.
Final resting place: Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California.
Due to travel restrictions no funeral arrangements will be made at this time. The family requests donations to: Lewy Body Disease Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or The Alzheimer's Association, 455 N. Sherman Street #500, Denver, CO 80203.


Published in Denver Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
