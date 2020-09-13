Fleming, Daniel Frederick"Danny"3/7/1970 - 9/1/2020Danny Fleming, 50, of Denver, Colorado, died at Denver Health Medical Center on September 1, 2020. Although sober for eight months, Danny's long struggle with addiction had taken its toll on his body.Known for his big heart and infectious laugh, Danny ("the handsome one") always had a kind word, whether told through story or song. His passion for music and depth of feeling came through in the songs that he wrote and the notes that he played. After graduating from Littleton High School, he sought out ways to share his music with others. He moved to Austin, Texas to fully immerse himself in the music scene. He loved working security for events like South by Southwest and Bonnaroo, where he got to rub elbows with many of his idols. He regularly jammed with others, playing guitar and harmonica and composing songs on the spot. When Danny played a song, you felt it was written just for you. "Uncle Dan," as many called him, brightened the lives of his many friends with big smiles and even bigger hugs, a sympathetic ear and a quick wit, and an all-encompassing zest for life. He was generous to a fault, and he shot a mean game of pool.After living in Austin for eight years, Danny came back to Colorado eight years ago. He especially enjoyed a meaningful trip to Ireland and Sweden three years ago, where he spent two weeks and many deep conversations with his cousin Goran and family.Besides his music, Danny's other passions were fishing and painting. There was nothing he liked better than long weekends camping and fishing with his buddies on beautiful quiet lakes in the mountains, trying to catch that slippery Rainbow Trout. His art was abstract and interesting, and a good release for him.Danny is survived by his mother, Kathleen Johnson Fleming, his sister, Colleen Fleming, and many cousins. His father, J. Michael Fleming, passed away in 2014.A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Thursday, September 17 at noon at the Cremation Gardens at Rocky Mountain Memorial Park (Horan & McConaty), 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial, Colorado.