Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
LifeBridge Church
10345 Ute Hwy
Longmont, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel H. Groves


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel H. Groves Obituary
Groves, Daniel H.
1967 - 2019

Corporal Daniel Howard Groves, Age 52 of Johnstown, Colorado, youngest son of Howard and Eileen Groves of Orland Park, Illinois, passed away following an accident that claimed his life in the line of duty on March 13th 2019. He is survived by his parents; his partner of more than two years, Eddie Gomez; and his siblings, Jeffery, Jane, Peggy, and Donna; their spouses; and a loving extended family of nieces and nephews. A lifelong call to service led him to fulfilling his dream of becoming a police officer by joining the Colorado State Patrol in 2007. Prior to his career with CSP, he had a career in the technology services industry at Harris Associates in Chicago, Illinois. A kind and spiritual man, he will be fondly remembered by all as a man with an infinite capacity to love, and a genuine desire to protect and serve. While his watch has ended, may all take comfort in knowing he is now watching over us. Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 21st 2019, 10:00am at LifeBridge Church, 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont. You may leave condolences and share memories at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now