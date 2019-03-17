|
|
Groves, Daniel H.
1967 - 2019
Corporal Daniel Howard Groves, Age 52 of Johnstown, Colorado, youngest son of Howard and Eileen Groves of Orland Park, Illinois, passed away following an accident that claimed his life in the line of duty on March 13th 2019. He is survived by his parents; his partner of more than two years, Eddie Gomez; and his siblings, Jeffery, Jane, Peggy, and Donna; their spouses; and a loving extended family of nieces and nephews. A lifelong call to service led him to fulfilling his dream of becoming a police officer by joining the Colorado State Patrol in 2007. Prior to his career with CSP, he had a career in the technology services industry at Harris Associates in Chicago, Illinois. A kind and spiritual man, he will be fondly remembered by all as a man with an infinite capacity to love, and a genuine desire to protect and serve. While his watch has ended, may all take comfort in knowing he is now watching over us. Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 21st 2019, 10:00am at LifeBridge Church, 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont. You may leave condolences and share memories at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019