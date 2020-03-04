|
|
Hayes, Daniel
"Butch"
08/20/1944 - 02/27/2020
Butchie was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI; he grew up on the shores of Lake Michigan. When he was 12 his family moved to Denver. It would be his home for 63 years. He joined the Army in 1965, and chose to serve 2 tours in Vietnam (1966-1968). He fought in the Tet Offensive, where he was awarded both the Purple Heart and a citation for bravery. He returned home as Sgt. Butchie loved anything mechanical, esp. cars. He joined Harry Conklin in 1970 as a std. transmission builder, & by 1975 he was managing the business. Butch was a world-class builder. By 1980, Harry's Transmissions was one of the largest shops in CO. He retired in 2004 after 34 years, but it didn't last. By 2005, he had started Butch's Best Trans., his own company. He ran it for 10 years and loved it. Butchie had many hobbies, but his favorites were stained glass design and travelling. He created beautiful hand-cut windows & lamps in gorgeous colors. However, nothing beat travelling. He visited 57 countries & every continent except Antarctica. Best trip: 5 weeks sailing the South Pacific. Butchie leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years (Chris), as well as 7 siblings. Interment will be 03/09 in a private ceremony.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020