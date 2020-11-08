1/1
Daniel Lee Gerard Ward
1961 - 2020
Ward, Daniel Lee Gerard
July 26, 1961 - November 3, 2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved brother, son, family member and eternal friend, Daniel Lee Ward, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Danny was born on July 26, 1961 in Denver, Colorado to Jack and Anita Ward. He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers, John and David. He is survived by his mother and sisters Carrie Cathey (Tom), Roxanne Ilse (Ken) and Wendy Polulech (Nate) and four nieces, Jennifer Loveland, Erin Yeater, Aimee Trainor and Ali Polulech. He was dearly loved and cared for by many and will be remembered for his infectious smile, happy disposition and sweet spirit. Danny loved life and was not deterred by his disabilities. We are grateful for the time we had with him and will cherish our memories of him. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many individuals at DDRC, Klint & Christina Roybal and our dear Uncle Robert for loving and caring of our beloved Danny. A private burial service will be held on November 12, 2020.



Published in Denver Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
