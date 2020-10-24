Luna, Sr., Daniel
Father, tennis champion, educator, and politician died Wednesday October 21, 2020 at his home in Denver, Colorado. Dan, or as family called him, "Big Dan" was born in Pueblo, Colorado on July 20, 1932. To Sista Ortiz and Francisco Luna, who were both from "Old Mexico". The Ortiz family was ranch owners and Don Francisco was a Steel worker in the Pueblo Mill. Dan was one of six children; Carlota, Guadalupe, Francisco, Daniel, Marge, and Dr. (Faustino) Carlos Luna. After graduating from Pueblo Central High School in the 1950's, he married his high school sweet-heart Jessie Martinez. The eldest daughter of Alfonso. J. and Francis B. Martinez. Dan and Jessie had six children, five boys and a girl. Tennis played an important role in Dan's life trajectory. He loved the game and the community. In 1950 Dan became the first Latino male to win the State High School championship beating Garth Jones of Boulder 6-2, 6-0. He then went on to attend CU-Boulder to get a degree in Political Science. Dan received both a tennis and Debate scholarship to CU. After graduating from C.U. where he was the first Latino to sit on the University student council Dan became head Tennis pro at the Pueblo Country Club. Later in life he was appointed to the USTA diversity committee, on the Latino Task Force and founder with his children of Luna Tennis, Inc. Dan was inducted into both the Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame and the Colorado Tennis Hall of Fame respectfully. His love for politics began with his teacher, Myra Ellen Jenkins who coaxed him onto the debate team. He later became a High School debate coach in Pueblo. Politics and education played an important role in his life. Dan was elected as the first Latino to the school board in Pueblo. He was involved in City planning and housing development for low-income people of color. In the early 70's Dan went on to work for Mayor McNichols and two Governors, Dick Lamm and Roy Romer. He retired from 15 distinguished years of service at the Community College of Denver, where he was a job specialist and chairmen of the Diversity committee. Dan enjoyed life; he loved reading books, poetry, watching tennis, talking politics, studying linguistics and seeing a good movie. He was very proud of his culture, his beautiful family and the Pueblo and Denver Latino communities. Dan was extremely intelligent, articulate, friendly, funny, humble and a gentle loving person. He is survived by his sisters; Carlota, Marge, and Dr. Chuck Luna. His children Daniel Jr., Bob, Mark, Richard, Erick and Susan M. Luna. In addition to their spouses/partners and 11 grand children; Nathaniel, Lucas, Jessica, Jasmine, Illiana, Simon, Ben (Dustin & Abby), Marina, and Kai Luna, (A wonderous Clan with a zest for life). Due to Covid, there will be a Zoom Memorial on Sunday, October 25th at 1pm, with a larger community celebration of life next Fall in 2021. Visit MonarchSociety.com
to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the City Park Racquet Club, Denver, CO for underprivileged youth.