1/
Daniel Luna Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luna, Sr., Daniel

Father, tennis champion, educator, and politician died Wednesday October 21, 2020 at his home in Denver, Colorado. Dan, or as family called him, "Big Dan" was born in Pueblo, Colorado on July 20, 1932. To Sista Ortiz and Francisco Luna, who were both from "Old Mexico". The Ortiz family was ranch owners and Don Francisco was a Steel worker in the Pueblo Mill. Dan was one of six children; Carlota, Guadalupe, Francisco, Daniel, Marge, and Dr. (Faustino) Carlos Luna. After graduating from Pueblo Central High School in the 1950's, he married his high school sweet-heart Jessie Martinez. The eldest daughter of Alfonso. J. and Francis B. Martinez. Dan and Jessie had six children, five boys and a girl. Tennis played an important role in Dan's life trajectory. He loved the game and the community. In 1950 Dan became the first Latino male to win the State High School championship beating Garth Jones of Boulder 6-2, 6-0. He then went on to attend CU-Boulder to get a degree in Political Science. Dan received both a tennis and Debate scholarship to CU. After graduating from C.U. where he was the first Latino to sit on the University student council Dan became head Tennis pro at the Pueblo Country Club. Later in life he was appointed to the USTA diversity committee, on the Latino Task Force and founder with his children of Luna Tennis, Inc. Dan was inducted into both the Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame and the Colorado Tennis Hall of Fame respectfully. His love for politics began with his teacher, Myra Ellen Jenkins who coaxed him onto the debate team. He later became a High School debate coach in Pueblo. Politics and education played an important role in his life. Dan was elected as the first Latino to the school board in Pueblo. He was involved in City planning and housing development for low-income people of color. In the early 70's Dan went on to work for Mayor McNichols and two Governors, Dick Lamm and Roy Romer. He retired from 15 distinguished years of service at the Community College of Denver, where he was a job specialist and chairmen of the Diversity committee. Dan enjoyed life; he loved reading books, poetry, watching tennis, talking politics, studying linguistics and seeing a good movie. He was very proud of his culture, his beautiful family and the Pueblo and Denver Latino communities. Dan was extremely intelligent, articulate, friendly, funny, humble and a gentle loving person. He is survived by his sisters; Carlota, Marge, and Dr. Chuck Luna. His children Daniel Jr., Bob, Mark, Richard, Erick and Susan M. Luna. In addition to their spouses/partners and 11 grand children; Nathaniel, Lucas, Jessica, Jasmine, Illiana, Simon, Ben (Dustin & Abby), Marina, and Kai Luna, (A wonderous Clan with a zest for life). Due to Covid, there will be a Zoom Memorial on Sunday, October 25th at 1pm, with a larger community celebration of life next Fall in 2021. Visit MonarchSociety.com to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the City Park Racquet Club, Denver, CO for underprivileged youth.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
October 23, 2020
Dan Luna is and will be in my memory a remarkable and gentle man. He was my neighbor here at Montview Manor for many years and he will be missed.
Susana Anderson
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
My love goes out to the entire Luna family. What an exceptional man! Thank god he gave the world the gift of so many other wonderful Lunas!
Mary Sawyer
October 23, 2020
Giving Honor to God, giving Him all the Praise for giving us Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior that we may have a path to His kingdom and have eternal life. We are saddened to hear the news concerning your father Dan Luna, Sr.
We share some of the pain and grief that confront you today, but only your immediate family understands the pain you endure now and for a lifetime. We know the space ““Big Dan” shared in your heart and mind will never be fill, but through the sharing of your time with family and friends reminiscing the special moments and interaction you had will soften some of the pain.
As witness by family, friends and others, you will take this moment in your life to God and he will take you through these times. We know God will give you and the family the comfort you require. "Remember God will not give us more than we can bear", if He will take us to it, He will take us through it. God has a purpose for “Big Dan” beyond our knowledge and comprehension; he has passed into sleep, a journey for all mankind and a step closer to God.
I send you a passage that give me such strength in my time of need and found in 1st Thessalonians, 4 chapters, vs. 13-18.
[13] But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.
[14] For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.
[15] For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
[16] For the Lord Himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
[17] Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
[18] Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
May God bless your family to overcome this sorrow and hold you in His arms and comfort your pain. I pray you and the family fine peace and always remember the joy “Big Dan” brought into your life and those around him.
On behalf of the Moore family and friends worldwide our deepest sympathy goes out to you.
“Big Dan’s” presents will truly be missed our community and hearts, but not forgotten.”
Sincerely,
Theodore (Ted) Moore



Theodore Moore
Friend
October 23, 2020
What a journey, Big Dan! You, Wil Martinez, Dan Martinez, John Rosales, your brother, Chuck your pals – many others I did not know. Gallant men, all of them!

We met in 1970. You opened your home and life to me. Generosity of spirit, a love of ideas, activism, and of course, tennis. I still have the racket you gave me. Poncho Gonzales, Poncho Segura and Daniel Luna, Sr. –

And laughter. You got a kick out of life. In the meetings after the meetings there was debriefing, Mexican food, and laughter. Always laughter. You saw and relished the theater of it.

My life was richer because of you. Thank you, that's what I want to say. You were a gentleman and a fighter. You combined the old ways with the new. And you saw the funniest and wisest part of every situation. It was my good luck and my honor to know you.

Much love, Big Dan, and God’s speed.
David Thomas
Friend
October 23, 2020
Thanks for sharing your wisdom over the last forty years. You made me feel like part of the familia. I will always cherish the time you shared with me, and hope to connect somewhere beyond in the cosmic field that binds the universe.
Richard Watson
Friend
October 22, 2020
Thank-you Big Dan for sharing your light and inspirational spirit. God Speed. Sending love to the Luna Family
Doreen Drobnick-Martinez
Family
October 22, 2020
I feel so fortunate to have shared some time with Big Dan. His enlightened being will be missed by all who knew him. Thank-you for sharing your stories and kind spirit. Love and light to the Luna family. You will always be kindred spirits and inspirations in my life .God Speed Big Dan
Doreen Dribnick-Martinez
Family
October 22, 2020
I Love you very much, my Godfather/Uncle. You will be greatly missed! My Deepest Condolences to the rest of the family!
Paula Maes-Johnson
Family
October 22, 2020
Dan, you are the only tennis legend I have ever known and definitely one of the best human beings I have ever known. Being your double partner was a pleasure at Berkeley and you added so much to Asian Tennis even after you retired -- you and Susan came to all of our Annual Picnics and to watch one of many Lunas play. So beloved of everyone that you were the first one to be inducted into our Asian Tennis Hall of Fame. Thank you for gifting us with the whole, amazing Luna family - great athletes, artists and friends. I know they are your greatest achievement in a lifetime of great Dan Luna achievements. We will miss your warm incomparable spirit, big hugs and unforgettable smile. Wherever you have passed on to, they will be so lucky to have you. We love you Dan, Andy and Julie.
Andy & Julie Cleary
Friend
October 22, 2020
Lots of love to a man who was bigger than life in so many ways!
Mira Morton Luna
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved