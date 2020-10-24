Giving Honor to God, giving Him all the Praise for giving us Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior that we may have a path to His kingdom and have eternal life. We are saddened to hear the news concerning your father Dan Luna, Sr.

We share some of the pain and grief that confront you today, but only your immediate family understands the pain you endure now and for a lifetime. We know the space ““Big Dan” shared in your heart and mind will never be fill, but through the sharing of your time with family and friends reminiscing the special moments and interaction you had will soften some of the pain.

As witness by family, friends and others, you will take this moment in your life to God and he will take you through these times. We know God will give you and the family the comfort you require. "Remember God will not give us more than we can bear", if He will take us to it, He will take us through it. God has a purpose for “Big Dan” beyond our knowledge and comprehension; he has passed into sleep, a journey for all mankind and a step closer to God.

I send you a passage that give me such strength in my time of need and found in 1st Thessalonians, 4 chapters, vs. 13-18.

[13] But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.

[14] For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.

[15] For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.

[16] For the Lord Himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:

[17] Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.

[18] Wherefore comfort one another with these words.

May God bless your family to overcome this sorrow and hold you in His arms and comfort your pain. I pray you and the family fine peace and always remember the joy “Big Dan” brought into your life and those around him.

On behalf of the Moore family and friends worldwide our deepest sympathy goes out to you.

“Big Dan’s” presents will truly be missed our community and hearts, but not forgotten.”

Sincerely,

Theodore (Ted) Moore









