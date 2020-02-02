|
|
Kelley, Daniel Patrick
Daniel Patrick Kelley, 69, of Littleton, CO passed away January 25, 2020. His is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Carol and nephew Paul. Survived by his wife Diane; daughter, Michele; beloved grandchildren Talia, Samantha, Hammer, Isabella and Aleah; great granddaughters Aubri, Autumn, Ashlyn and Delilah; also survived by his brother Michael and sister Linda; numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life, Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11am, Romero Family Funeral Home, 1805 S. Sheridan, Lakewood, CO 80232, 303-433-3333, romerofuneralhome.com.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020