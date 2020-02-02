Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Romero Family Funeral Home
1805 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80232
(303) 433-3333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Romero Family Funeral Home
1805 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Patrick Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Patrick Kelley Obituary
Kelley, Daniel Patrick

Daniel Patrick Kelley, 69, of Littleton, CO passed away January 25, 2020. His is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Carol and nephew Paul. Survived by his wife Diane; daughter, Michele; beloved grandchildren Talia, Samantha, Hammer, Isabella and Aleah; great granddaughters Aubri, Autumn, Ashlyn and Delilah; also survived by his brother Michael and sister Linda; numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life, Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11am, Romero Family Funeral Home, 1805 S. Sheridan, Lakewood, CO 80232, 303-433-3333, romerofuneralhome.com.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -