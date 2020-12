Radcliff, Daniel

Matthew

December 10, 1946 - November 6, 2020



Daniel Matthew Radcliff, 73, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Denver Hospice. He is survived by his son Casey Stephen (Holli), grandson Oliver and granddaughter Wren as well as his ex-wife Sue Radcliff. Dan was a good friend to everyone he met. He was loved by all and will be missed.





