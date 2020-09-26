Schultze, Daniel
11/27/1983 - 9/12/2020
Mr. Daniel Schultze died unexpectedly on September 12, 2020 at the age of 36.
Daniel is survived by his wife Meaghan, children Camrynn (8) and Kennedy (4), parents William and Peggy Schultze of Castle Rock, CO and brother and sister-in-law Michael and Nicole Schultze of Parker, CO. He is preceded in death by grandparents Robert and Geraldine Schultze of Wethersfield, CT and grandparents George and Alba Clementi of Pueblo, CO.
A funeral is scheduled for September 29, 2020 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. Funeral services are limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your consideration in supporting The Independence Fund in Danny's memory at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/imodls/
