Daniel Von Hagen, 95, of Broomfield passed away on August 7th, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born February 29th, 1924 in Cincinnati Ohio-he was the son of Leo P. and Zora (Sims) Von Hagen. Daniel married Martha Kastner on April 8th, 1953 and together they shared 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2013. His brother Frank and sister Lillian preceded him in death.
Dan served our country in the Army during World II, fighting in France and Germany. Immediately after the war he served in the CIC, a pre-CIA organization, operating in Vienna. It was during this time he met Martha. He also served in the Air Force for over 20 years including the Korean War-he served our country for 24 ½ years-retiring from active duty in 1967 at Lowry Air Force Base.
After military retirement Dan worked as a high school teacher at J K Mullen High School for 4 years and 16 years at Thornton High School. He retired from teaching in 1987.
Dan loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, John Wayne movies, old westerns, Big band music and Jazz, European Cars, watching the Rockies, Notre Dame and Broncos Football, and dining out-his favorite restaurant was Golden Europe in Arvada.
He is survived by his son, Luke Von Hagen (Pam), Mark Von Hagen (Johnny), his grandchildren, Laura (John) and Alex (Laura) and great-granddaughter, Millie, son Mark Von Hagen Nieces and Nephews-Barbara, John, Carolyn, Meg, Paul and Anne. He will be missed by all!
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Horan & McConaty, 9998 Grant St. Thornton, CO 80229, with a visitation starting at 10:00am. Burial will follow the service in Broomfield County Commons Cemetery, 12801 Sheridan Blvd. Broomfield, CO 80020.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019