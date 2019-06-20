Home

Daniele C. Hanlon (Martine) passed away on June 11, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in her death by her husband of 52 years, John Hanlon (Jack) and parents, Martial and Adele Ravanat. She is survived by her sister, Francoise Mocellin and her husband, Jean Pierre Mocellin of France, her brother Guy Ravanat and wife, Catherine of France and nephew, Dan Nemmers and wife, Jane of Centennial, Colorado. A private celebration of her life will be held by family only. Donations may be made in her memory to Porter Hospice Foundation, 5020 E. Arapahoe Road, Centennial, CO 80122 or Porterhospice.org and use the "Give Today" button.
Published in Denver Post from June 20 to June 22, 2019
