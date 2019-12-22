|
|
Eicher, Danny, MD
5/20/1958 - 11/23/2019
Dr. Danny Jay Eicher, age 61, passed away after an extended illness on November 23, 2019, at Denver Hospice. He was born May 20, 1958 in Cody, Wyoming.
Danny was a precocious child who kept his family busy with endless hijinks. He was a 1976 graduate of Cody High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science at the University of Wyoming in 1980. He then received a Doctor of Medicine at the University of Colorado in 1984. Danny joined Consultants in OBGYN in 1988. He loved practicing medicine until he retired in 2007 and was known in the community as being a superb surgeon.
Danny is survived by his wife Jacquelyn Eicher, his loving daughter Laura Eicher, and his affectionate step-children John Rico (Anna Wilkinson) and Jasmine Hites (Christopher Krupa), his adored grand-daughter Pari, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jeannie Eicher.
Danny was a true Wyoming man, often stoic, very warm hearted, always ready with a story and a hint of mischief in his eyes. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on January 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Quebec Pl., Fairmount Cemetery in Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Denver Hospice.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 22, 2019