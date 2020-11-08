1/1
Daphne Baker
1940 - 2020
Baker, Daphne

Daphne Baine Baker, 80, of Castle Rock, Colorado passed away at home, surrounded by family, on October 30, 2020 after a sudden and swift battle with cancer. She was born January 18, 1940 in San Francisco, California to Mary (Bilicich) and H. Gordon Baine. She graduated from the University of Colorado in 1961.
* Daphne married Bob Baker in 1982 in Carmel, California. They were best friends, and their love for each other could be seen every day. Together, they enjoyed playing gin rummy, fly-fishing, entertaining friends, playing golf, world travels, & a glass of white wine at lunch.
* Professionally, Daphne's career began working with women's professional golf on the annual LPGA event in Denver. She guided the event for 16 years as Executive Director. She was also the Director of Marketing for the Denver Grand Prix Indy Car race, and an advisor to the Board of Directors of the Pike's Peak Hill Climb. In 1995, she founded the National Cancer Prevention Fund, and was President and CEO until she retired in 2019.
* She is survived by her husband Bob Baker, children Kim Martinez (John), Kevin Sankey (Laura) and Colin Sankey (Diane) and grandchildren Alex, Miles, Tara, Logan, Nolan, Colton & Eric.
* Daphne always brought love and laughter to any event, and will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
3037713960
