Vriesman, Rev. Dar W.
December 2, 1929 - October 11, 2019
Dearly loved and survived by wife Elaine of 65 years, son Todd (Michele), daughters Bethany Vriesman Hill (John), Karin Hohman (Carl), Leah Vriesman (Jonathan), son Kirk (Selya); brother Roderick Vriesman (Tina), sister Jeanne Witort. Devoted to and adored by his many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Dar received his MDiv and was ordained as a Lutheran Pastor from Northwestern Lutheran Seminary, Minneapolis, 1954. He was the pastor of Reformation Church, Milwaukee; Long Lake Lutheran, Long Lake MN; and St. Peter's, Janesville WI. He earned his Master of Healthcare Administration from Univ of MN in 1972 and was CEO of Northfield Hospital (MN) and CEO of St. John's Lutheran Care Center and President of Lutheran Affiliated Services (Mars PA). He was Vice-President of Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge, CO) and developed their Senior Services program. Following his retirement, he served as interim pastor for three churches in the Denver area.
Dar served on the Colorado State Commission on Aging, Jefferson County Council on Aging and was a Rotary member for decades.
Admired for his wise words and sense of humor, Dar cherished children, could fix anything, was a life-long Packers fan and cheered for the Broncos. He loved ice cream and contemplating the stars.
Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wed Oct 16 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wheat Ridge. Visitation at 9:30. Lunch reception follows service. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Heritage Fund; Covenant Living of CO Benevolent Fund or Lutheran Hospice (Wheat Ridge).
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 13, 2019