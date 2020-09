Crook, Darlene

"Kellie"

11/30/1926 - 7/26/2020



Darlene passed away peacefully in San Antonio, TX, she was preceded in death by her husband William Crook. Kellie leaves behind her son Jim Crook, wife Madelyn along with grandchildren, Jamie, Lisa, Sarah and Brandon, great grandchildren, DeShawn, Taylor, Jarod, William and Elizabeth. Kellie loved bowling, fishing and cooking. She will be missed by all who touched her life.





