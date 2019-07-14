|
Welch, Darrel D.
12/22/1938 - 6/18/2019
Darrel Dean Welch passed away on June 18th after a short illness. He was born on December 22, 1938, to Edwin and Virginia Welch in Roseburg, Oregon. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1957 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1958, serving as an aircraft mechanic and in teletype and computer maintenance, with overseas deployment in Thailand, Vietnam and Germany. While stationed in Germany, he met Doris Schmelzeisen, who became his wife in 1962. They had two daughters, Heike and Christine. With a history of auto racing dating back to high school, Darrel was a founding member of Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing, Ltd. in 1982, and campaigned his 1967 Alfa Romeo Spyder ("Little Blue") in many races until the early 2000's. Preceded in death by his wife, Doris, and daughter, Christine. Darrel is survived by daughter Heike Rosenbach (William), brother Gary Welch (Darlene), sister Barbara Bailey (John), and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery on July 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., Staging Area B, 1:45 p.m.
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019