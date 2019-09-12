|
Mahlik, Darrell
August, 1937 - August, 2019
Darrell Mahlik, 81, died August 4, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona, following a battle with cancer. A native of Denmark, Wisconsin, he graduated from St. Norbert College while playing football and completing ROTC training. He spent four-years of service in Europe where he met his wife, Helen. Moving to Colorado after the Army, he worked for the USAF on missile systems, NASA on the Viking Mars Landers, and later for the US Dept. of Interior. Darrell and Helen retired to Sun Lakes, Arizona, where he was active on the golf course, and was one of the gang at the swimming pool. He tenaciously cared for Helen as her health declined before her passing in 2017. Darrell was a lifetime sportsman, golfer, and Green Bay Packers fan. He is survived by two brothers, two sons, and two grandchildren. Per Darrell's wishes, services will be limited to an internment at Seven Stones Cemetery, in Littleton, Colorado, at 9:30 a.m. on September 22.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 12, 2019