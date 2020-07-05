Jonson, Dave



Dave lived an adventur- ous life, and died peace- fully at age 90 on June 20, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1929, the only child of Leta and Carl Jonson and grew up in Denver and Colorado Springs, then received his BS and MS degrees in Engineering Geology from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden. Dave was the lead geologist at the Climax Molybdenum Mine near Leadville, and the manager of the Hudson Bay molybdenum project in BC, Canada. In Denver, he worked for Midwest Oil and Freeport Minerals before becoming a consulting geologist in the 1970s.

Dave married Barbara Lusk in 1956, and they raised three children in Golden. Dave was a gifted piano player, avid mountain climber and skier until well into his 70s, great storyteller, master of corny jokes, collector of interesting rocks, true friend, wise and well-respected geologist, and most of all a kind and loving dad and grandpa. He always wore a Mickey Mouse watch as a reminder not to take life too seriously. Dave's legacy lives on in his proud children Dan, Sue, and Nancy, their spouses, and his five grandchildren. A celebration of Dave's life will be held in the coming months. Donations may be made to the Colorado School of Mines Foundation in Memory of Dave Jonson (class of 1951), PO Box 4005, Golden, CO 80402-4005.





