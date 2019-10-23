|
Jubenville, Dave
Dave Jubenville, our beloved father and grandfather, died peacefully on October 15, 2019. Dave was born on September 21, 1944 in Deerfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from East Hartford High School in 1962, and went on to attend the University of Connecticut, where he received a master's degree in civil engineering. His biggest success at college, however, was meeting his future wife Jean, and they were married in 1968. He went on to serve in Vietnam as a Captain in the U.S. Army and, after traveling the West extensively, settled in Denver in 1972. Dave's sons, Matt and Ben were born several years later, and he spent the middle of his life multi-tasking on his engineering career, being a dad, and keeping up with his hobbies, which included reading about history, following financial markets and putzing around the house. After Matt and Ben graduated from college, they both were married to wonderful women with whom Dave had a special connection. Later, Dave became a grandfather six times over, and shined in the role. Although Jean's passing in 2014 was extremely difficult for him, he ultimately rebounded, and was dedicated to living life to its fullest. Whether it was road tripping to points of interest all over North America, connecting and re-connecting with family and friends, or continuing to watch the Buffs, Rockies and Broncos, he remained active and engaged. His death was unexpected, and thankfully his final days were not wasted. He is survived by his loving sons, Matt and Ben; daughters-in-law, Beth and Ashley; grandchildren, Aidan, Micah, Emma, Asher, Ava, Sadie; sister, Anne; sister-in-law, Susan and brothers-in-law, Michael and Ron. To celebrate Dave's life, a service will be held at 9:00 A.M. on October 26, 2019 at the Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Jefferson Center for Mental Health.
