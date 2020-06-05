Wells, David A
October 22, 1958 - May 8, 2020
David stayed committed to his wife Jeanne for over 40 years, he was and is a proud father, taking profound joy in watching his daughter Megan and son Ryan grow into loving parents in their own right. Pops or PopPop, as his grandchildren call him, doted on each of them with joy and mirth. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his mother Dottie, sisters Judy and Sheri, and all his beloved friends and family. davidwells.muchloved.com
October 22, 1958 - May 8, 2020
David stayed committed to his wife Jeanne for over 40 years, he was and is a proud father, taking profound joy in watching his daughter Megan and son Ryan grow into loving parents in their own right. Pops or PopPop, as his grandchildren call him, doted on each of them with joy and mirth. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his mother Dottie, sisters Judy and Sheri, and all his beloved friends and family. davidwells.muchloved.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.