Wells, David AOctober 22, 1958 - May 8, 2020David stayed committed to his wife Jeanne for over 40 years, he was and is a proud father, taking profound joy in watching his daughter Megan and son Ryan grow into loving parents in their own right. Pops or PopPop, as his grandchildren call him, doted on each of them with joy and mirth. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his mother Dottie, sisters Judy and Sheri, and all his beloved friends and family. davidwells.muchloved.com