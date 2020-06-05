David A. Wells
1958 - 2020
Wells, David A
October 22, 1958 - May 8, 2020

David stayed committed to his wife Jeanne for over 40 years, he was and is a proud father, taking profound joy in watching his daughter Megan and son Ryan grow into loving parents in their own right. Pops or PopPop, as his grandchildren call him, doted on each of them with joy and mirth. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his mother Dottie, sisters Judy and Sheri, and all his beloved friends and family. davidwells.muchloved.com


Published in Denver Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
