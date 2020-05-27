Hubbard, David Alan
June 3, 1949 - May 20, 2020
On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, David Alan Hubbard, loving husband and father of two, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70. David was born on June 3rd, 1949, in Sayre, PA, to Everett Arthur Hubbard, and Esther Louise (Drake) Hubbard. David was a 1967 graduate of Athens High School in Athens, PA. In 1971, he received his undergraduate degree from the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences at Penn State; he received his Master's degree in Mineral Economics from the same institution in 1975. He worked for the federal government from 1975 until he retired in 2003. On July 14th, 1973, he married Susan Ruth O'Malley. They raised one son, Jonathan, and one daughter, Jennifer. David was passionate about golf and bowling. He golfed as often as possible, and also bowled in a league at work, gaining notoriety for his acumen in the lane. He was also passionate about his motorcycles, always riding, reading, and customizing. He was kind, clever, self-deprecating, as quick to laugh at his own foibles as anyone else's. David is preceded in death by his father, Everett, his mother, Esther, and his brother, Merle. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn, his wife, Susan, his son, Jonathan, and his daughter, Jennifer, as well as three grandchildren, Emma, Samuel, and Victoria. A funeral service will be held at Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020, at 11 am. Because of social distancing, attendees are limited to 40 persons, though the service may be attended virtually by visiting the mortuary's Facebook page and clicking on the link for the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wounded Warriors.
Published in Denver Post on May 27, 2020.